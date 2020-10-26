White House task force lists Hamblen Co. in COVID-19 Red Zone

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County is now listed as a COVID-19 Red Zone, according to the White House COVID-19 Task Force.

Hamblen County Mayor Gary Chesney made the announcement on Facebook over the weekend.

Chesney reported deaths in the county have increased to 48, which is up by 27 from one month ago. Positive COVID-19 cases increased by 43 on Saturday, which marked the largest single-day jump in the county, according to Chesney.

