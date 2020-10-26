Advertisement

White House task force lists Hamblen Co. in COVID-19 Red Zone

Hamblen County Mayor Gary Chesney made the announcement on Facebook over the weekend.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County is now listed as a COVID-19 Red Zone, according to the White House COVID-19 Task Force.

Chesney reported deaths in the county have increased to 48, which is up by 27 from one month ago. Positive COVID-19 cases increased by 43 on Saturday, which marked the largest single-day jump in the county, according to Chesney.

RED ZONE . . . . Hamblen is now in White House Task Force Red Zone. Friday stats. . . Deaths up by 5 to 48 (this is an...

Posted by Gary Chesney at City Hall on Saturday, October 24, 2020

