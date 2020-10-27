Advertisement

1,000-plus faith leaders call for ‘free and fair election’

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,000 clergy members and other faith-based advocates have signed onto a unique statement that supports a comprehensive path to “a free and fair election.”

The statement also urges leaders to heed the verdict of “legitimate election results” regardless of who wins in November.

Signatories of the statement, shared in advance with The Associated Press, include senior officials at the National Association of Evangelicals and prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber.

The statement also has drawn backing from two past faith advisers to former President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US averages 68,000 new coronavirus cases a day

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
When it comes to coronavirus cases, the country's numbers are heading in the wrong direction.

National

Large early youth voter turnout in 2020 election

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The 2020 election is seeing a large early voting turn out by younger voters.

News

Police arrest juvenile on arson charges in connection to Red Roof Mall fire

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police identified the suspect after an investigation connecting the juvenile to a separate incident days before.

Coronavirus

Masks could save more than 100K lives in US through February, study suggests

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new study estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

Politics Headlines

Judge: US can’t replace Trump in columnist’s slander suit

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISER
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came after the Justice Department argued that the United States — and by extension U.S. taxpayers — should replace Trump as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Latest News

National

Hurricane warning for New Orleans as Zeta swirls over Mexico

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Zeta, the 27th named storm in a very busy Atlantic season, made landfall just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, and weakened to a tropical storm over land, but was expected to regain its strength over the Gulf of Mexico.

News

Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-40 in Knoxville

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, a pedestrian jumped in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by multiple vehicles.

News

Biden endorses Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The open U.S. Senate seat has become the top political race in Tennessee after GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he would retire at the end of his term.

News

Tennessee family found living in apartment with mother’s decomposing body

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Deputies discovered the body while serving an eviction notice.

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle for 270 electoral votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump hit the trail for one final week of campaigning before Election Day.