12-year-old shot in apparent drive-by, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department reported that a 12-year-old was shot Monday evening on Rosedale Avenue.

KPD reported that, according to a preliminary information, the child was shot at by a suspect in a light-colored SUV traveling down Rosedale. Police arrived on the scene at around 7 p.m. and found the child suffering a gunshot wound to the lower part of his leg.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle took off in the direction of Dandridge Avenue.

The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 865-215-7212.

