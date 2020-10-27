Advertisement

17 Mississippi inmates baptized: ‘We hope this is a new start’

Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi, WLBT reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WVLT/WLBT) -Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi, WLBT reported.

“The ministry that has been provided at the Covington County Correctional Facility has been a blessing in many ways,” read a Facebook post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO also attached pictures of the inmates who were baptized. Four of the inmates were women and thirteen were men.

“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more,” said CCSO in a Facebook post.

Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

