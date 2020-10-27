17 Mississippi inmates baptized: ‘We hope this is a new start’
Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi, WLBT reported.
“The ministry that has been provided at the Covington County Correctional Facility has been a blessing in many ways,” read a Facebook post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO also attached pictures of the inmates who were baptized. Four of the inmates were women and thirteen were men.
“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more,” said CCSO in a Facebook post.
