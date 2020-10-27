Amazon to hire 100,000 for new seasonal jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amazon announced it plans to hire 100,000 additional seasonal workers.

The retail giant said the new positions will allow people to earn money during the holiday season. Many of the seasonal workers will also receive bonus holiday incentives.

Amazon is looking to fill both part-time and full-time jobs across all skill levels.

With more than 12 million Americans out of work according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, these new seasonal roles in several locations across the US and Canada will complement its regular full and part-time positions," Amazon said in a statement. “Amazon offers jobs for people of all backgrounds and skill levels, and these 100,000 new, seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season.”

This is not the companies first hiring boost of the year. In March, the company hired 175,000 temporary employees to keep up with the high demand cause by the pandemic.

Just one month ago, Amazon announced its plans to hire 100,000 more employees across operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.