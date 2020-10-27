Advertisement

Biden endorses Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate

The open U.S. Senate seat has become the top political race in Tennessee after GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he would retire at the end of his term.
Marquita Bradshaw
Marquita Bradshaw(Marquita Bradshaw for US Senate)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has thrown his support for U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

“Marquita is a proven leader who will fight for the needs of working families — needs she understands because she’s faced the same struggles they have,” Biden said in a statement released Monday. “I am proud to endorse Marquita’s candidacy for U.S. Senate.”

Bradshaw’s opponent, Republican Bill Hagerty, was endorsed by President Donald Trump last year before the GOP candidate had officially jumped in the race.

Bradshaw — the first Black women to secure a statewide nomination in Tennessee — had previously been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Republicans have held both Tennessee seats in the Senate since 1994.

