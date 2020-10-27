Advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged

Superstar singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.
Texoma’s Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are now engaged.
Texoma’s Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are now engaged.(Blake Shelton)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT/CBS) - Superstar singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged. Stefani made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of her showing off her engagement ring.

@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx

CBS reports that the couple met on “The Voice” and have been together since 2015.

When they met, they were both recently divorced, Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

