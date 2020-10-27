Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged

(WVLT/CBS) - Superstar singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged. Stefani made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of her showing off her engagement ring.

CBS reports that the couple met on “The Voice” and have been together since 2015.

When they met, they were both recently divorced, Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

