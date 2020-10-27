Advertisement

Child’s hand bitten off in Alabama dog attack

A 7-year-old girl had her hand bitten off by a dog Monday in Shelby County, Alabama.
(KKTV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WVLT) -A 7-year-old girl had her hand bitten off by a dog Monday in Shelby County, Alabama.

WBRC reported the incident occurred after the girl put her hand through a fence where a dog was enclosed. She sustained severe injuries to her arm.

Shelby County deputies were dispatched to Highway 305 and Highway 25 in Columbiana just before 6:30 p.m. The young girl was flown to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

WBRC reported the girl’s current condition is unknown.

The animal that bit her was taken to the vet to be tested for rabies.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBRC. All rights reserved.

