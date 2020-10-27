Crews on the scene of incident at West Knoxville construction site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews are on the scene of a reported gas line break at a construction site in West Knoxville.

The incident happened at a construction site between Sherrill Hills and Amberleigh Bluff. WVLT reporter Ashely Bohle is on the scene. She said traffic is moving but people are not able to go in and out of the businesses near the site.

KUB crews are now on the scene.

