Florida woman accused of making 42,000 Amazon returns in scam

A Florida woman was accused of making 42,000 returns on 31 different accounts in a reimbursement scam, officials said.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida woman was accused of making 42,000 returns on 31 different accounts in a reimbursement scam, officials said.

According to WTSP, Hoai Tibma was involved in the scam from March 2015 to August 2020. Investigators said she reused prepaid shipping labels generated for canceled orders and put them on different returns.

“This tactic would make it appear that she had paid for her own shipping costs on the returns when she actually did not do so,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Authorities said 31 separate accounts were linked to the suspect’s name and address.

“This woman took advantage of a loophole she discovered in the return process,” Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. “Through investigative means, our Economic Crimes detectives were able to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect. She was arrested without incident.”

Timba was charged with one count of grand theft.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

