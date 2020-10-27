Former Vol, World Champion Christian Coleman banned 2 years, missing Tokyo Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vol and World champion Christian Coleman will miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after the Athletics Integrity Unit determined that Coleman recorded three failures for anti-doping tests over the course of a year.

Sports Illustrated reported Coleman’s suspension runs through May 13, 2022.

Coleman is the reigning American world champion in the 100 meters. He was a double medalist at the World Championships in Athletics in 2017.

Sports Illustrated reported Coleman’s personal best in the 100 meters is 9.76, which makes him the sixth-fastest man of all time. He has never tested positive for any banned drugs.

The Athletics Integrity Unit cited Coleman with missed a test on Jan. 16, 2019, recorded a filing failure for a test attempt on April 26, 2019, and missed a test on Dec. 9, 2019.

Coleman did not contest the first missed test but challenged the April and December strikes, Sports Illustrated reported.

