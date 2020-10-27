Advertisement

Former Vol, World Champion Christian Coleman banned 2 years, missing Tokyo Olympics

Former Vol and World champion Christian Coleman will miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after the Athletics Integrity Unit determined that Coleman recorded three failures for anti-doping tests over a year.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vol and World champion Christian Coleman will miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after the Athletics Integrity Unit determined that Coleman recorded three failures for anti-doping tests over the course of a year.

Sports Illustrated reported Coleman’s suspension runs through May 13, 2022.

Coleman is the reigning American world champion in the 100 meters. He was a double medalist at the World Championships in Athletics in 2017.

Sports Illustrated reported Coleman’s personal best in the 100 meters is 9.76, which makes him the sixth-fastest man of all time. He has never tested positive for any banned drugs.

The Athletics Integrity Unit cited Coleman with missed a test on Jan. 16, 2019, recorded a filing failure for a test attempt on April 26, 2019, and missed a test on Dec. 9, 2019.

Coleman did not contest the first missed test but challenged the April and December strikes, Sports Illustrated reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Yves Pons trades in jersey for apron to help grant kids’ wishes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Vol basketball standout raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee

Sports

Titans fall to Steelers at Nissan Stadium

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Pittsburg Steelers 24-27 Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Sports

Tennessee Titans facing at least $300K fine for violating COVID-19 protocol, NFL says

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Titans are expected to receive a six-figure fine of at least $300,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, the NFL said Sunday morning.

Sports

Tide rolls to 14th straight win over Tennessee, 48-17

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Vols lose third straight game to fall to 2-3 on the season

Latest News

News

FULL SCOREBOARD: Oak Ridge edges Powell in thriller; Catholic pounces on undermanned West

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Oak Ridge took advantage of multiple Powell turnovers to claim second place in the region and home field advantage in the postseason.

Sports

Catholic travels to West

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Already eliminated from the playoffs, Catholic is heading to West in place of a Fulton program dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Sports

Alcoa battles Gatlinburg-Pittman

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two undefeated teams face off Friday night in Sevier County.

Sports

Grace Christian faces off against CAK

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Grace Christian is taking on CAK Friday night.

Sports

Could McMinn County break Maryville’s 20-year region game winning streak?

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Maryville has not lost a region game in 20 years. McMinn County looks to change that in tonight’s region match up.

Sports

Oak Ridge edges out Powell in tense game

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Powell faces off against Oak Ridge in Friday’s game. The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed.