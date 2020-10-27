Four-month-old found dead in South Carolina, officials investigating

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina police are investigating after a four-month-old was found dead inside a home in Chester County.

WBTV reported that the baby died around 10:48 a.m. Friday at a home on Pinckney Street. According to the coroner, the baby was unresponsive and not breathing when police responded.

Investigators said the baby was left in the care of an adult relative.

WBTV reported that the body was transported to Newberry for an autopsy. Multiple agencies are investigating, including Chester police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

