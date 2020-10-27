Advertisement

Gatlinburg officials provide bear safety tips during ‘Bearwise Week’

“When it comes to being #BearWise, there’s six basics to always follow,” the City of Gatlinburg said in a Facebook post.
(MGN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg officials reminded residents and visitors of the rules to help protect individuals from bears in the area.

The reminder comes during the city’s BearWise Week.

“When it comes to being #BearWise, there’s six basics to always follow,” the City of Gatlinburg said in a Facebook post.

Officials said people should follow these six steps to be “bear wise:”

1. Never feed or approach bears

2. Secure food, garbage and recycling

3. Remove bird feeders when bears are active

4. Never leave pet food outdoors

5. Clean and store grills

6. Alert neighbors to bear activity

When it comes to being #BearWise, there's six basics to always follow. https://bearwise.org/six-bearwise-basics/ We're committed to being #BearWise! Check out https://bearwise.org for more information.

Posted by City of Gatlinburg on Monday, October 26, 2020

