Greeneville police arrest parents of 2-year-old found in street, living in “unbearable” conditions

The Department of Child Services was called to the scene to take emergency custody of the child.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man and woman were arrested Tuesday after their 2-year-old child was found alone in the street.

Police were called to the 500 block of Acton Court around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a toddler alone in the street.

When officers arrived, two witnesses were holding the girl who had cuts on her feet.

Medical officials were called to the scene to assess the toddler’s injuries. Officials said the cuts were minor and didn’t require medical attention.

Officers arrived at the home of the child and spoke with the child’s father who had to be woken up. The father, Ryan Phillips was escorted to the scene to wait with the child until DCS arrived.

Once the child was in DCS custody, Phillips was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.

During his arrest, police said Phillips became angry and headbutted the trunk of the police cruiser three times. As a result, Phillips was charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.

Officers returned to the home to speak with the child’s mother, Robin Blatz.

According to reports, the condition of the home was “unbearable.” Officers said trash was piled on the floors and the house smelled of cat urine and cigarette smoke.

The master bedroom reportedly had drug paraphernalia and trash on the bed.

Blatz told police she had not stayed at the home for the last two months because she didn’t want to be near Phillips. Blatz was charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.

Phillips was also charged with two more counts of child abuse and neglect due to the state of the house.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

