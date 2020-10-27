Advertisement

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.(Source: Serial 1, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harley-Davidson is trying to electrify its appeal to younger riders by starting an ebike brand.

The iconic motorcycle company revealed the first images of its future electric bike on Tuesday. It’s called Serial 1.

The bike will have a mid-mounted engine that kicks in when the rider turns the pedals.

Top speed will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

Harley has been having a rough ride in its motorcycle branch, whose profits have declined for six years.

The company then took a heavy hit from the pandemic, even though it says that its profits rose over the past three months.

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder.

The new ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

Politics Headlines

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

National

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

News

A mom’s hug changes Powell Elementary student’s daily routine

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Powell Elementary School’s morning routine has changed a second grader’s perspective about tackling the school day.

News

Florida woman accused of making 42,000 Amazon returns in scam

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida woman was accused of making 42,000 returns on 31 different accounts in a reimbursement scam, officials said.

Latest News

News

Two killed in school bus-involved crash in Meigs County, officials say

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Meigs County dispatch confirmed a school bus is involved in a crash on Highway 58 Tuesday afternoon.

News

SC man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting child

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl and recording it on his phone.

WVLT

Zeta brings gusty winds, heavy rain by Wednesday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Zeta’s locally heavy rain and gusty winds bring a WVLT Weather Alert.

News

17 Mississippi inmates baptized: ‘We hope this is a new start’

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi, WLBT reported.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Superstar singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.