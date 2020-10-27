Advertisement

IRS extends deadline to claim stimulus checks

According to the IRS, nearly nine million people who don’t normally file federal income taxes still need to register for an economic stimulus check.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for individuals to claim an economic stimulus check.

According to the IRS, nearly nine million people who don’t normally file federal income taxes still need to register for an economic stimulus check.

The Oct. 15 deadline has now been extended to Nov. 21.

The additional time is only for those who have not received a stimulus check and don’t normally file a federal income tax return. The IRS said these individuals should register as quickly as possible using the IRSR Non-Filers tool. The tool will not be available after Nov. 21 due to the IRS preparing for the 2020 federal income tax filing season.

“We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS is deeply involved in processing and programming that overlaps filing seasons. Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons. The non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans.”

Individuals who miss the deadline will have to file a 2020 federal income tax return to claim their credit.

Individuals who filed a 2019 or 2018 federal income tax return and didn’t receive a stimulus check, or registered with the IRS and didn’t get a check, can use the IRS Get My Payment tool to check its status.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USPS employee federally charged after discarding mail, absentee ballots into dumpster

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By David Sikes
A United States Postal Service employee has been federally charged for willfully obstructing the passage of mail after more than 100 absentee ballots and other mail were found discarded in a dumpster more than a week ago.

News

Gatlinburg officials provide bear safety tips during ‘Bearwise Week’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“When it comes to being #BearWise, there’s six basics to always follow,” the City of Gatlinburg said in a Facebook post.

News

Tennessee man charged with Ponzi scheme in cancer study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If convicted, Young faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

News

Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to a study at Harvard University, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting.

Latest News

WVLT

Spotty rain today, tropical downpours start tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Zeta’s locally heavy rain and gusty winds bring a WVLT Weather Alert.

National

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Hurricane Zeta has come ashore on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

News

Knox County commission votes on public health committee

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Knox County Commission is meeting Monday night to consider forming a public health committee that is separate from the Knox County Board of Health.

News

Pigeon Forge to allow drive-thru beer sales

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Pigeon Forge officials voted on an alcohol ordinance Monday night.

News

University of Tennessee custodians requesting hazard pay due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Custodians at the University of Tennessee are calling for hazard pay due to exposure of the coronavirus.

News

Four-month-old found dead in South Carolina, officials investigating

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
South Carolina police are investigating after a four-month-old was found dead inside a home in Chester County.