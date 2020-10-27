Advertisement

Knox County Health Department confident COVID-19 vaccine approved by FDA will be safe

The Knox County Health Department reassured the public that they believe any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA will be safe.
Physician with Knox County Health Department
Physician with Knox County Health Department
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
“Well, first of all, of course, everybody is entitled to their opinion about whether they take a vaccine or don’t take a vaccine,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan. “What we can be sure of in this country is that they will be following the same strict guidelines that are in place for the approval of vaccinations regularly ... The FDA takes their time. They want to be very sure it’s a safe and effective vaccine, and I appreciate that and everyone else should appreciate that. So I look forward to the FDA giving approval to a vaccine ... I encourage everybody to pay attention, and if you’re not comfortable taking a vaccine that is certainly up to you.”

No date has been released on when a vaccine is expected to be ready to distribute, but the state of Tennessee has already released its initial plan to distribute the vaccine when one becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

