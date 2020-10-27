Advertisement

Knox County hospitals urge extra caution to reduce COVID-19 spread as cases reach record high

The statewide count for new COVID-19 cases reached a daily high on Friday with more than 3,600 positive cases reported.
(WCAX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout East Tennessee has more than doubled over the past month, according to state submitted hospital data.

Medical staff said they remain vigilant and the higher number of patients are being managed safely but warned a further surge could mean that the volume of elective procedures may be affected.

Health officials urged the community to continue to follow the five core actions recommended by the Knox County Health Department and health systems:

· Practice physical distancing (stay six feet apart and limit social gatherings)

· Wear cloth face coverings

· Practice proper handwashing

· Clean/sanitize surfaces

· Stay home if you are sick

Officials warned the upcoming flu season can place an additional strain on the resources of area hospitals.

“It’s more important than ever for everyone over the age of 6 months to get the flu vaccine,” heath officials said in a release. “This is the best way to protect your health and the health of those around you.”

