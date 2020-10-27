Knoxville chosen as test market for Zaxby’s new chicken sandwich

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zaxby’s announced its plans to use Knoxville as a test market for its newest chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain teased the release of the new item by reigniting the sandwich war between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in 2019.

“The chicken sandwich war ain’t over yet,” Zaxby’s tweeted.

the chicken sandwich war ain’t over yet. introducing the NEW Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich pic.twitter.com/0znJO2xYLn — Zaxby's (@Zaxbys) October 26, 2020

Knoxville is one of only five test markets for the new sandwich. Other locations include Nashville, Kingsport, Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky.

Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich will be served with a choice of Zax Sauce or the new Spicy Zax Sauce.

The fast-food chain said the sandwich will soon be available nationwide.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.