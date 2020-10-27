Knoxville police respond to possible shooting near Bearden High School
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a possible shooting Tuesday afternoon near Bearden High School.
According to KPD, officers responded to a call of a possible shooting at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Gleason Drive and Gallaher View Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Officers discovered two suspect vehicles pulled into the gas station and exchanged gunfire following a dispute. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.
No victims were found.
The investigation is ongoing.
