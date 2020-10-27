KPD: Man found dead inside Knoxville hotel room.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced that a man, with at least one gunshot wound, was found dead inside a hotel room Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to the Days Inn at 5423 Asheville Highway at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a deceased male. Upon arrival, police found a man inside a room on the third floor suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect connected to the case at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 865-215-7212.

