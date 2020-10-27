Advertisement

KPD: Man found dead inside Knoxville hotel room

The Knoxville Police Department announced that a man, with at least one gunshot wound, was found dead inside a hotel room Monday evening.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced that a man, with at least one gunshot wound, was found dead inside a hotel room Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to the Days Inn at 5423 Asheville Highway at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a deceased male. Upon arrival, police found a man inside a room on the third floor suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect connected to the case at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 865-215-7212.

