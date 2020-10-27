Advertisement

Locals having trouble viewing leaves as tourists pour into Sevier County

As the peak leaf season hits, many people in Sevier County believe this year will break records for tourists in town for October.
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the peak leaf season hits, many people in Sevier County believe this year will break records for tourists in town for October. That leaves little opportunity for locals to enjoy their favorite spots for fall color.

Each October millions of people visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, making it one of the most visited times of the year. Many people who live in this area have getaway areas to take in the fall.

Right now the Smokies are at peak color, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials. “Well, it’s looking great all throughout the park. So right now we’re at a great time where colors are beautiful at high and low elevation areas,” said spokesperson Jessica Snow. “Within the last few weeks colors have really started to develop in those lower elevation areas, and I’d say with in the last week we’re starting to see some really fantastic colors, all those reds, oranges and yellows we look forward to all year.”

This year Great Smoky Mountains National Park says you may have to deal with more crowds.

“We’re seeing high congestion throughout the park. In locations where we have not seen as much congestion in the past, we’re starting to see that this year. So I do think people need to keep in mind congestion is heavy this year. Especially on weekends,” said Snow.

People like Judy Monroe are visiting and joying the views, but are noticing how crowded things are.

“Shocked. Shocked, we thought we’d be the only ones up here. We went to Cades Cove yesterday, and it was bumper to bumper the whole eleven miles,” said Monroe.

Snow says to plan a trip on weekdays or avoid weekend hours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. She also advises checking the park’s website. Areas that are locals' favorites like Greenbriar may be limited because of closures and more people.

“We do have some road closures in Greenbriar. So there is some limited availability to where you can get to. Greenbriar generally is not as congested as the others this time of year.”

There’s only a handful of spaces available for camping in the park this upcoming weekend as of Tuesday.

Snow also suggests taking a drive on the new Foothills Parkway for something to do on the edge of the park’s boundary.

