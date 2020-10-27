Man accused in Tennessee’s deadliest mass killing sees trial delayed until 2022

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A man accused in Tennessee’s deadliest mass killing won’t stand trial until 2022 due to multiple factors, officials said.

Michael Cummins is accused in the mass murder of seven people, including his parents, uncle and a child in Westmoreland in April 2019.

WTVF reports that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

“It’s not only complex but horrific,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch in describing the primary crime scene in Sumner County in April of last year. Investigators said Cummins' footprints were found at the scene, and he was caught with a victim’s car.

One of his victims, Cummins' own grandmother, survived a brutal beating. However, she suffers from memory issues and still has no recollection of what happened. That complicates the case, according to District Attorney Ray Whitley. Additionally, the TBI has to investigate each murder individually.

Despite the delay, WTVF reported Cummins will remain behind bars.

