Norris Dam State Park campground to close for construction

NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Norris Dam State Park announced the west campground will close on November 1 as a water tower replacement project begins.

The project will begin Nov. 2 and is expected to be completed in April 2021.

The West Campground is at the west entrance to the park on Andrews Ridge Road.

The East Campground, which offers 25 sites with water and electric hookups, with 10 primitive sites for tents only and no water and electric hookups will remain open.

More information about the project and the campground closure is available on the park website.

