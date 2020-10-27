Advertisement

Oak Ridge temporarily closing road on Halloween for ‘Halloween House’

The city of Oak Ridge is temporarily closing a road Saturday, Oct. 31 for a ‘Halloween House.’
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The city of Oak Ridge is temporarily closing a road Saturday, Oct. 31 for a ‘Halloween House.’

According to a release, part of Nebraska Avenue will be closed between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m.

“The closure is necessary to create a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians expected to visit the annual “Halloween House” residential attraction on Nebraska Avenue, between Newridge Road and Newhaven Road," said the city of Oak Ridge in a release.

The road will be blocked to through traffic. Residents will still be able to get to and from their homes during the times.

“This year, the family of the Halloween House said that those attending will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks,” Interim Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon said. “The family has placed hand sanitizer at the entrance and said they will disinfect every hour to accommodate for COVID-19 safety precautions.”

Anyone with questions about the temporary road closure should contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-3504.

