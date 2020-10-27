Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-40 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a female pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 Monday night.

KPD officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 West near West Hills around 9:45 p.m.

According to reports, a woman jumped in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by multiple vehicles.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. None of the vehicles that hit the woman remained at the scene, according to KPD.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have been involved with the crash or has information regarding the crash is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

