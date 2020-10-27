Advertisement

Performer killed in Nashville crash, leaves behind two sons

Nashville musicians are mourning after a native and Lower Broadway performer was killed in a crash on I-65 Sunday evening.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville musicians are mourning after a native and Lower Broadway performer was killed in a crash on I-65 Sunday evening.

Nashville police said 37-year-old Shawn Scruggs died in a two-vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer. Investigators said the tractor-trailer stalled on I-65N near Dickerson Pike around 7 p.m. when Scruggs rear-ended it and died at the scene.

WTVF reported that there was no evidence showing Scruggs try to brake or avoid hitting the other vehicle, and there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol.

Friends said he had been playing a gig just before the accident. He was a bass player who toured with musicians like Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young.

WTVF reported that Scruggs leaves behind two young sons. An online fundraiser was started by friends to help his family:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

