Pigeon Forge to allow drive-thru beer sales

Pigeon Forge officials voted on an alcohol ordinance Monday night.
Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge officials voted on an alcohol ordinance Monday night.

The Pigeon Forge City Commission voted Monday to allow drive-thru beer sales in the city.

Pigeon Forge City Commissioners voted to allow drive-through beer sales in the city. Sales would only be for packaged beer.

Sales would only be allowed for packaged beer.

