Pigeon Forge to allow drive-thru beer sales

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge officials voted on an alcohol ordinance Monday night.

The Pigeon Forge City Commission voted Monday to allow drive-thru beer sales in the city.

Sales would only be allowed for packaged beer.

