Police arrest juvenile on arson charges in connection to Red Roof Mall fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department said a juvenile has been charged with arson after reportedly starting a large fire at the Red Roof Mall in early October.

Police identified the suspect after an investigation connecting the juvenile to a separate incident days before.

Pigeon Forge Police said they received a call from the Kroger located at 220 Wears Valley Road for reports of a possible fire inside the store on Oct. 3.

Officers were told a juvenile attempted to light a cardboard display on fire before fleeing the scene on foot. An employee saw the display smoking and put water on it to subdue the fire, according to reports.

Investigators gathered a description of the suspect and who he was traveling with from video surveillance footage.

On Oct. 5, Pigeon Forge authorities were dispatched to the Just Stop Smokies store at the Red Roof Mall for reports of a fire. When officers arrived, a portion of the Red Roof Mall was engulfed in flames.

Multiple agencies from the county responded and contained the fire. Fire officials were able to get the fire under control but said the building suffered severe damage.

The business owner of Just Stop Smokies told WVLT News he had been located at the Red Roof Mall for 19 years and was devastated by the loss.

Investigators were able to connect the incident at Kroger and the incident at the Red Roof Mall and identified the juvenile and his guardians as suspects. The juvenile was charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.