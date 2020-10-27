Sam and Andy’s owner pleads guilty to role in plot to steal Bentley with former KCSO employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The owner of Sam and Andy’s Deli plead guilty to having a role in a plot to steal a Bentley that also involved the former fleet manager at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Captian pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning to charges of giving a false report to an officer in the plot.

On Tuesday, October 13, former Knox County Sheriff’s Office fleet services manager Ronnie Kidd pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct in connection to the plot.

The vehicle had been stolen by an inmate working under Kidd as a trustee at the time.

The DA said his plea was connected to the theft of a 2012 Bentley that occurred on April 20. That day authorities found Joshua Haynes, the inmate who had been working under Kidd, driving the Bentley on Rutledge Pike near Circle Road at a high rate of speed.

Chris Captain was given four years of probation in the case and will seek a diversion at an upcoming hearing. State prosecutors said they will oppose the diversion.

