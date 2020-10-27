Advertisement

SC man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting child

A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a six-year-old and recording it on his phone.
Coakley
Coakley(WMBF)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WMBF reported that 32-year-old Brandon Coakley pleaded guilty Monday to charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree domestic violence. Coakley’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but he pleaded guilty before it got underway.

Investigators said the child’s mother discovered the video of the assault on Coakley’s phone in November 2018 after using the phone for something else. The video showed the incident happened while she was at work.

The mother confronted Coakley about it and he assaulted her in front of her children to prevent her from reporting it. Officials said the mother was able to escape with her children with the cellphone and called the Georgetown Police Department to report it.

Coakley was arrested three days later in Horry County thanks to an anonymous tip.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Coakley to life in prison for the sexual assault and three years for the domestic violence charge. The sentence will run concurrently, and it was the maximum penalty for each charge.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

