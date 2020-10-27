Injuries reported after school bus-involved crash in Meigs County

DECATUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meigs County dispatch confirmed a school bus was involved in a crash on Highway 58 Tuesday afternoon.

WDEF reported a Meigs County school bus collided with a commercial vehicle on the highway. Tennessee Highway Patrol reported there are multiple, serious injuries.

According to WDEF, multiple people have been flown to the hospital from the scene and others are being taken by ambulance.

Officials confirmed students were on the bus.

This story is developing.

