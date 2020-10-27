Spotty rain today, tropical downpours start tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have a lot of clouds and spotty showers today, you may still want to get outside for some fall fun. Leaves can easily get knock down, after rain and gusty winds move through thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Zeta. A cold front slides in right behind to give us a chilly Halloween weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a stray shower and some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the low 50s on the Plateau, and mid to upper 50s in the Valley. This is because cooler air is stalled just to our Northwest from that approaching cold front.

Tuesday might be your best opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fall colors before the rain and the wind arrive. It’s a mostly cloudy day, and showers are isolated for now. Temperatures are still mild, running a few degrees above average, with a high around 72 degrees.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with a few showers, and a low around 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s rain fills in gradually as the outer bands of Zeta fan out. We’ll have scattered showers, then increasing pockets of heavier rain and isolated storms Wednesday late afternoon then becoming more widespread Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Wednesday’s high will halt around 69 degrees.

We have a WVLT Weather Alert Wednesday evening through Thursday, as the waves of heavy rain add up to 2+ for much of our area. This can lead to runoff issues and hydroplaning risks for drivers. Thursday is when the bulk of Zeta pushes across the region, and cuts straight through our area. That’s why gusty winds will increase to 25 to 40 mph. Highs hover around 70 degrees on Thursday.

Wednesday evening through Thursday, heavy rain & gusty winds (WVLT)

Scattered showers will taper off pretty early Friday, leaving us with some cooler air. We’ll top out around 59 degrees. Friday evening comes with breaks in the clouds.

A cold front is settling in behind Zeta, leaving us with cold nights in the low 40s and chilly days in the low to mid 60s this weekend. That means Halloween evening on Saturday will be in the 50s, but at least it will be dry. (Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night!)

Sunday comes with some extra clouds and spotty showers, then temperatures dip even more.

Tuesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

