Tennessee family found living in apartment with mother’s decomposing body

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials said a woman’s body was discovered in her apartment, where her four adult children were living.

According to police, one of the residents said her mother may have died two years ago. The woman’s four children continued living in the home after her death.

Metro Nashville Police said the body of Laronda Jolly was found in her bed with clothes piled on top of her. She was in “a significant state of decomposition,” according to reports.

Deputies discovered the body while serving an eviction notice.

Authorities said Jolly had lived in the home with her four adult children who were intellectually disabled.

The woman’s remains were sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. Police said she reportedly suffered from seizures.

