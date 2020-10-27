Advertisement

Tennessee family found living in apartment with mother’s decomposing body

Deputies discovered the body while serving an eviction notice.
(WTVF)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials said a woman’s body was discovered in her apartment, where her four adult children were living.

According to police, one of the residents said her mother may have died two years ago. The woman’s four children continued living in the home after her death.

Metro Nashville Police said the body of Laronda Jolly was found in her bed with clothes piled on top of her. She was in “a significant state of decomposition,” according to reports.

Deputies discovered the body while serving an eviction notice.

Authorities said Jolly had lived in the home with her four adult children who were intellectually disabled.

The woman’s remains were sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. Police said she reportedly suffered from seizures.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police arrest juvenile on arson charges in connection to Red Roof Mall fire

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police identified the suspect after an investigation connecting the juvenile to a separate incident days before.

News

Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-40 in Knoxville

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, a pedestrian jumped in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by multiple vehicles.

News

Biden endorses Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The open U.S. Senate seat has become the top political race in Tennessee after GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he would retire at the end of his term.

News

USPS employee federally charged after discarding mail, absentee ballots into dumpster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
A United States Postal Service employee has been federally charged for willfully obstructing the passage of mail after more than 100 absentee ballots and other mail were found discarded in a dumpster more than a week ago.

Latest News

News

IRS extends deadline to claim stimulus checks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the IRS, nearly nine million people who don’t normally file federal income taxes still need to register for an economic stimulus check.

News

Gatlinburg officials provide bear safety tips during ‘Bearwise Week’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“When it comes to being #BearWise, there’s six basics to always follow,” the City of Gatlinburg said in a Facebook post.

News

Tennessee man charged with Ponzi scheme in cancer study

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If convicted, Young faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

News

Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to a study at Harvard University, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting.

WVLT

Spotty rain today, tropical downpours start tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Zeta’s locally heavy rain and gusty winds bring a WVLT Weather Alert.

National

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Hurricane Zeta has come ashore on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.