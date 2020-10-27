Advertisement

Tennessee man charged with Ponzi scheme in cancer study

If convicted, Young faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man charged with running a Ponzi scheme in which he claimed he was conducting a study after curing himself of cancer through naturopathic methods, federal authorities said.

According to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran’s office, 75-year-old Howard L. Young of Nashville was charged in a criminal information Friday with bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Young founded Integrative Medical Services and duped patients, financial institutions and investors out of nearly $670,000 for a study he falsely claimed Vanderbilt University had awarded a $2 million grant.

Young promised participants nutritional supplements, blood testing, nutrition and exercise coaching, gym memberships, massages and acupuncture, Cochran’s office said.

Young required $10,000 or credit sign-ups from patients, promising he would refund the money and pay the debts, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Young faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Young’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to a study at Harvard University, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting.

WVLT

Spotty rain today, tropical downpours start tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Zeta’s locally heavy rain and gusty winds bring a WVLT Weather Alert.

National

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Hurricane Zeta has come ashore on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

News

Knox County commission votes on public health committee

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Knox County Commission is meeting Monday night to consider forming a public health committee that is separate from the Knox County Board of Health.

Latest News

News

Pigeon Forge to allow drive-thru beer sales

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Pigeon Forge officials voted on an alcohol ordinance Monday night.

News

University of Tennessee custodians requesting hazard pay due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Custodians at the University of Tennessee are calling for hazard pay due to exposure of the coronavirus.

News

Four-month-old found dead in South Carolina, officials investigating

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
South Carolina police are investigating after a four-month-old was found dead inside a home in Chester County.

News

KPD: Man found dead inside Knoxville hotel room

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department announced evening that a man, with at least one gunshot wound, was found dead inside a hotel room Monday evening.

WVLT

Tropical downpours arrive midweek

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Remnants of Zeta move through then a strong cold front settles in for Halloween.

News

Photo shows horse in bed of pickup truck

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A photograph, reportedly taken in Tennessee, shows a horse traveling in the bed of a pickup truck.