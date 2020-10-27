Texas city ordering up to $500 fines for violation of curfew, mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of El Paso, Texas went into lockdown overnight and set up mobile hospitals as COVID-19 cases rapidly increase.

A judge ordered people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for essential reasons, like work or emergencies. Individuals who violate the curfew order could be fined up to $500.

The city announced it will also fine individuals who violate the mask mandate up to $250.

“Enforcement will be a vital component,” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said. “We focused on education, we focused on compliance, but as you can see the numbers have not gone down.”

In El Paso, hospital and intensive care unit beds reached 100 percent capacity on Sunday.

“We are in a crisis state,” Samaniego said. “Funeral homes are preparing for a surge.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said some 900 medical personnel have been sent to assist El Paso in the surge against COVID-19.

