Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Tennessee

(WSAZ)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Tennessee for voters who plan to vote by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

To vote by mail you must meet one of the listed reasons and submit a request no later than the seventh day before the election. Tennessee law requires a voter to submit a written request to vote absentee.

An application for an absentee ballot can be found on the Knox County Election Commission’s website.

When ballots come in completed, they’re checked in the system and then put in a locked container. They cannot be touched until Election Day, per state law.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, officials reported 12,591 absentee ballots had been submitted in Knox County. View a sample ballot here.

