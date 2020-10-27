Advertisement

Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered halibut recalled due to allergy risk

A brand of frozen, gluten-free battered fish sold at Trader Joe’s locations in several states is being recalled by supplier Orca Bay Foods due to allergens not declared on the label.
Trader Joe's halibut recalled.
Trader Joe's halibut recalled.(Trader Joe's)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A brand of frozen, gluten-free battered fish sold at Trader Joe’s locations in several states is being recalled by supplier Orca Bay Foods due to allergens not declared on the label.

The Trader Joe’s brand “Battered Halibut Gluten Free” was recalled by the supplier after it was discovered the packaging did not disclose the presence of wheat and milk allergens.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of a serious or a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” warned an FDA announcement.

Nearly 7,120 boxes with the SKU 00503822 were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Along with the SKU number look for code 537312620 and “Best If Used By Nov. 5, 2021” located on the ends of the 10 oz. boxes.

According to Trader Joe’s, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Injuries reported after school bus-involved crash in Meigs County

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Meigs County dispatch confirmed a school bus is involved in a crash on Highway 58 Tuesday afternoon.

News

Performer killed in Nashville crash, leaves behind two sons

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Nashville musicians are mourning after a native and Lower Broadway performer was killed in a crash on I-65 Sunday evening.

News

Man accused in Tennessee’s deadliest mass killing sees trial delayed until 2022

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man accused in Tennessee’s deadliest mass killing won’t stand trial until 2022 due to multiple factors, officials said.

News

Knoxville police respond to possible shooting near Bearden High School

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a possible shooting Tuesday afternoon near Bearden High School.

News

FedEx telling voters their mail-in ballots ‘won’t be counted,' sending them to post office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Can you send a mail-in ballot by FedEx in Tennessee? According to the Tennessee Secretary of State, yes.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge temporarily closing road on Halloween for ‘Halloween House’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The city of Oak Ridge is temporarily closing a road Saturday, Oct. 31 for a ‘Halloween House.’

News

Locals having trouble viewing leaves as tourists pour into Sevier County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
As the peak leaf season hits, many people in Sevier County believe this year will break records for tourists in town for October.

News

Child’s hand bitten off in Alabama dog attack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 7-year-old girl had her hand bitten off by a dog Monday in Shelby County, Alabama.

News

Burger King offering free food for customers who visit rivals' ‘scary’ abandoned restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Customers who go within 300 feet of the locations can confirm their location on the Burger King app to receive a coupon for a free Whopper.

News

Knox County Health Department confident COVID-19 vaccine approved by FDA will be safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department reassured the public that they believe any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA will be safe.