Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

According to a study at Harvard University, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. A California appeals court has upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state's gig economy law. The decision on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, won't have any immediate impact because it doesn't take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 60 million Americans have cast their ballot during the early voting period and millions more are expected to head to the polls leading up to election day on Nov. 3.

To promote increased access to voting, rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber are offering special promotions to riders heading to the polls.

Uber is offering an in-app poll-finding feature and 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips. The discounts will be automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder.

Uber Eats partnered with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities to deliver free food to voters waiting in line to vote.

Lyft announced it will provide voters with free and discounted rides to the polls. The app said it will offer 50 percent off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE.

