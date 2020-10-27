Advertisement

USPS employee federally charged after discarding mail, absentee ballots into dumpster

A person found a pile of discarded USPS mail, including 112 absentee ballots for the upcoming election,
By David Sikes
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE / WVLT) - A United States Postal Service employee has been federally charged for willfully obstructing the passage of mail after more than 100 absentee ballots and other mail were found discarded in a dumpster more than a week ago.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman’s office said in a news release that 30-year-old DeShawn Bojgere of Louisville was charged with delay or destruction of mail. Prosecutors said Bojgere told Postal Service special agents that he was responsible for discarding the mail.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Bojgere allegedly discarded a large quantity of mail sometime between October 5 and October 15.

The mail was found in a construction dumpster on Galene Drive in Louisville, containing 111 general election ballots from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office that were being mailed to voters to be filled out.

The discarded mail also included approximately 69 mixed class pieces of flat rate mail, 320 second class pieces of mail and two national election campaign flyers from a political party in Florida, according to the release.

Bojgere admitted to special agents with the U.S. Postal Service that he was responsible for discarding the mail in the construction dumpster, and is no longer employed by the postal service.

If convicted at trial, Bojgere will face no more than five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release after the sentence is served.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

