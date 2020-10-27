Victim identified in fatal Knoxville motel shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police identified the man killed in a Monday shooting at a motel on Asheville Highway.

Jeremiah Coleman, 34, of Detroit, Michigan was killed in a shooting at the Days Inn at 5423 Asheville Highway.

Police were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. Monday where they found Coleman dead in a third-floor room.

Authorities said an investigation remains ongoing and no suspects have been identified in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police through the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

