Volunteer healthcare providers needed for RAM Clinic

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical announced it is in immediate need of dental and vision professionals to volunteer their time and services at a free clinic in Jamestown.

The clinics will provide free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

According to RAM, the number of patients the clinic is able to serve depends on the number of volunteer providers who sign up for each day.

The two-day free clinic will be held on Nov. 21 and 22. at Jamestown Supercenter, 101 Fairgrounds Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556.

Patients will be seen by appointment only. Appointments will be available by phone beginning Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST, or until full. Patients interested in receiving care should call (865)-500-8555 to book an appointment.

All services are free and no IDs are required for those looking to be seen. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building.

“We are glad to be able to bring care to the Jamestown community during this time, and this wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful work of volunteers,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “Volunteers are truly the heart of RAM.”

Providers interested in volunteering with RAM are asked to sign up online.

