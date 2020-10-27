Zeta brings gusty winds, heavy rain by Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your window of opportunity to get outside is shrinking. Heavy rain and gusty winds from Zeta’s remnants mean nasty commutes Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front slides in right behind to give us a chilly Halloween weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Today’s your last chance to get out and enjoy the dry weather. We’re seeing the clouds trying to break up a bit this afternoon as highs run up into the lower 70s. The clouds will start to fill back in this evening as we slide through the 70s and 60s.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy as a few showers sneak onto the Plateau and into the south Valley. Lows will dip to around 58 degrees.

Wednesday’s rain fills in gradually as both a winter storm from the west and the outer bands of Zeta arrive. We’ll have scattered showers through lunchtime, then increasing pockets of heavier rain and isolated storms Wednesday late afternoon. More widespread downpours are expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Wednesday’s high will halt around 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have a WVLT Weather Alert Wednesday evening through Thursday as torrential rain adds up to 2 or more inches for much of our area. This can lead to runoff issues and hydroplaning risks for drivers. Thursday is when the bulk of Zeta pushes across the region, bringing the heaviest rainfall. That’s why gusty winds will increase to 25 to 40 mph. Highs hover around 70 degrees on Thursday.

Wednesday evening through Thursday, heavy rain & gusty winds (WVLT)

Scattered showers will taper off before sunrise Friday, leaving us with some cooler air. We’ll top out around 59 degrees. Friday evening comes with breaks in the clouds and temperatures in the lower 50s for high school football.

A cold front swings through behind Zeta, leaving us with cold nights in the low 40s and chilly days in the low to mid 60s this weekend. That means Halloween evening on Saturday will be in the 50s, but at least it will be dry. (Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night!)

Sunday comes with some extra clouds and spotty showers, then temperatures dip even more.

Tuesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

