4 remain hospitalized after deadly Meigs County bus crash

Investigators gave an update on a deadly bus crash that occurred in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon.
By Maggie Gregg and Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said three people have been released from the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and utility truck in Meigs County left two people dead Tuesday afternoon.

A seven-year-old girl and a school bus driver were killed in the crash, and seven other children were hospitalized. On Wednesday, officials gave an update on the situation, saying four people remained in the hospital in stable condition. One of those was in stable, but critical condition.

Director of Schools Clint Baker said there were a total of 33 people on the bus including the driver. The children on board were a range of ages from elementary to high school.

Officials said the youngest injured was 7, while at least one high school student was hurt.

Baker said when first responders arrived, they found the older kids assisting the youngest ones.

The driver had worked for Meigs County schools for three years. Baker said of her, “She was an outstanding driver but an even better person. We’ll miss her.”

Baker said the community is thankful for the outpouring of support they have received from all around the country, including some help from Sevier County.

Baker asked everyone to keep the community in their prayers. “Just pray for our community… We’re a hurting bunch right now,” he said.

School officials said Meigs County students were not on campuses Wednesday, but were remote learning. Counselors will be made available on the bus route involved in the crash, and counselors will be available at school.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash as well as the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

