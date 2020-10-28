Advertisement

98-year-old Knoxville man who never missed a vote casts ballot in 2020 election

Calvin Houser has not missed voting in an election since he turned 18-year-old.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 98-year-old Knoxville man cast his ballot during the early voting period in Tennessee.

Calvin Houser has not missed voting in an election since he turned 18-year-old.

Houser, a resident at the South High Senior Living in South Knoxville, proudly showed off his sticker commemorating his latest vote Tuesday.

“Your voice is heard. Resident, Calvin Houser, has never missed a vote and this year was no different,” South High Senior Living said in a post on Facebook.

