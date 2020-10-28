A dog has been at a Colorado shelter for almost 2 years
There’s a push across Colorado to help a dog find a forever home. Drools has been in a Colorado animal shelter for 721 days and counting as of Tuesday, KKTV reported.
The 4-year-old pitbull/boxer mix is currently calling Relay for Rescue animal shelter home.
The shelter released quick facts on Drools to help him find a forever home.
QUICK FACTS ON DROOLS FROM RELAY FOR RESCUE:
-Approximately 4 y/o neutered male pitbull/boxer mix
-Needs to be an only pet (no other dogs or cats)
-Knows basic training/commands
-Up to date on vaccinations
-Good with adults and kids, just cautious at first
-LOVES to snuggle and be petted/touched by his people
-Moderate energy and activity level
If you’re interested in adopting Drools contact Relay for Rescue at (719) 852-3366.
