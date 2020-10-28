Advertisement

A dog has been at a Colorado shelter for almost 2 years

There’s a push across Colorado to help a dog find a forever home. Drools has been in a Colorado animal shelter for 721 days and counting as of Tuesday, KKTV reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The 4-year-old pitbull/boxer mix is currently calling Relay for Rescue animal shelter home.

The shelter released quick facts on Drools to help him find a forever home.

QUICK FACTS ON DROOLS FROM RELAY FOR RESCUE:

-Approximately 4 y/o neutered male pitbull/boxer mix

-Needs to be an only pet (no other dogs or cats)

-Knows basic training/commands

-Up to date on vaccinations

-Good with adults and kids, just cautious at first

-LOVES to snuggle and be petted/touched by his people

-Moderate energy and activity level

If you’re interested in adopting Drools contact Relay for Rescue at (719) 852-3366.

Drools says "Good morning everybody. Have a great Monday and come adopt me. I'm an amazing snuggler."...

Posted by Relay For Rescue on Monday, October 26, 2020

