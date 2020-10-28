Decatur businesses rally around families, first responders after deadly crash

DECATUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Meigs County, people are finding ways they can help following a horrific bus accident that left two dead.

Decatur is a small town of less than 2,000 and neighbors say they like it that way. When tragedy strikes, they drop what they’re doing to help.

At the Decatur Diner waitress, Lucy Brown says within a few hours people planned fundraisers and prayer circles. They’re ready to help wherever they’re needed.

“Nobody expects that. You expect your kids to go on the bus and to come home to you daily and it could’ve been any of our kids. It’s just totally unexpected,” said Brown.

At Dixon’s BBQ they’re giving away hot meals for first responders. Owner Mike Dixon said he knows people who had to respond. He felt this was one way he could help.

“You can just hear it in their voice or see it on their face. It’s just shocking. Any fatal accident is tough, but when there are kids involved and with it being such a small county it affects everybody,” said Dixon.

The community gathering near the courthouse on Friday morning at 10 a.m. to pray for the lives lost and the kids who are recovering.

