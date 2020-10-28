Advertisement

Designated sites to allow Tennesseans with COVID-19 to vote in person

(Will Thomas)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19 could voe in-person at designated sites, according to election officials.

County election officials were sent a memo this week that explained how the state will allow voters who are quarantine or tested positive to vote in-person on Nov. 3, according to Coordinator of Elections, Mark Goins.

The designated sites would only be open for those with positive test results or individuals showing symptoms.

Each county is allowed to use the outside area of election commission offices as polling locations for sick voters. Each location would be required to post clear signs to direct voters not to enter the building itself.

The memo allowed counties the decision to set up the designated polling locations but said they are not a requirement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

