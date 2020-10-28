Advertisement

Disney expands holiday hours at Florida parks

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is allowing visitors to spend more time at its Orlando theme parks.

Most will be staying open for an extra hour, according to a calendar on the Walt Disney World website.

That includes the Magic Kingdom, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays.

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

News

Tropical storm warning issued for portion of Smokies

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Weather experts have issued a tropical storm warning for a portion of the Smokies as Zeta hits the U.S.

Politics Headlines

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ it

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

WVLT

Zeta brings heavy rain, intense hours of wind

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Ponding on the roads, isolated flooding and spotty wind damage are possible.

Latest News

News

“Hospitalizations are at an all-time high,” say Tennessee health officials

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

News

Firefighters rescue little owl from Southern California’s Silverado Fire

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Firefighters in Southern California rescued a barn owl from a huge wildfire south of Los Angeles.

News

Zeta's rain & wind bring us a WVLT Weather Alert

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

Powerful Hurricane Zeta makes Louisiana landfall

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Politics Headlines

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

News

“Personal responsibility is the only way,” says Gov. Lee as coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Lee stressed again Tennessee residents' responsibility to make their own choices when it comes to social distancing and reduction of coronavirus in the state.