Advertisement

FBI, KCSO searching for Knoxville bank robbery suspect

According to the FBI, an unknown suspect entered the United Community Bank around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the FBI, an unknown suspect entered the United Community Bank around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the FBI, an unknown suspect entered the United Community Bank around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.(FBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the FBI and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a Knoxville bank robbery.

According to the FBI, an unknown suspect entered the United Community Bank around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officials said the suspect gave a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery, police said. The suspect fled the bank after the incident with an undetermined amount of cash.

Authorities described the suspect as a male wearing a red sweatshirt with NIKE written on the front. He was wearing a dark baseball style hat with the logo of what appeared to be a large cat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Meigs County officials give update on fatal school bus crash

Updated: moments ago
LIVE: Meigs County officials give update on fatal school bus crash

News

Frozen Head State Park named state park of the year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The state park covers 24,000 acres of land and is named for a 3,324-foot peak in the Cumberland Mountains, the top of which is often shrouded in ice or snow in the winter months.

News

Man convicted of sexually assaulting 11-year-old arrested after failing to register in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A man who was convicted of violently sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Chicago in 1998.

News

Knox County Health Dept. cancels flu vaccine clinic due to severe weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The next clinic will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Carter Senior Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

Kingsport police searching for missing 10-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
KPD said they don’t suspect could play in the disappearance of the child.

News

Designated sites to allow Tennesseans with COVID-19 to vote in person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The designated sites would only be open for those with positive test results or individuals showing symptoms.

News

Florida man arrested for changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars after he hacked into the Florida voting registration database and changed Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration.

News

Students hospitalized following deadly Meigs County bus crash in stable condition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
As of Wednesday morning, all students who were treated at Erlanger are now in stable condition, WTVC reported.

News

Tennessee breaks early voting record surpassing 2016 total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The previous record was set during the 2016 presidential election when a total of 1,689,989 individuals cast their ballot early.

News

98-year-old Knoxville man who never missed a vote casts ballot in 2020 election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Calvin Houser has not missed voting in an election since he turned 18-year-old.