FBI, KCSO searching for Knoxville bank robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the FBI and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a Knoxville bank robbery.

According to the FBI, an unknown suspect entered the United Community Bank around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officials said the suspect gave a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery, police said. The suspect fled the bank after the incident with an undetermined amount of cash.

Authorities described the suspect as a male wearing a red sweatshirt with NIKE written on the front. He was wearing a dark baseball style hat with the logo of what appeared to be a large cat, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

